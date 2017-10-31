Activision

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every Tuesday, we cut through the noise and pick five games worth your time and money. And this week, it’s all about blasting Nazis. Just like last week!

Pick Of The Week: Call Of Duty WWII, Friday ($60, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

Yes, the annual franchise is back, and this time it’s not a Hollywood war. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it seems Call of Duty is dealing with the realities of being part of the Big Red One. Of course, as you can see up top, it’s not exactly a sim, but it does at least deal with why we shot so many Nazis back in the day. That’s a step forward for a franchise that’s often been criticized for being jingoistic, and we’ll see just where Sledgehammer is willing to take one of gaming’s biggest franchises this Friday.

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, Today ($30, PS4 and PC)

When video games went 3D, the polygon ceiling made quick work of dozens of franchises, as 3D gaming was a different beast from 2D platforming. And there was no character who stood out for slamming into that ceiling harder than Bubsy, who went from two decently popular games to a disastrously reviewed 3D game that’s been raked over the coals. After decades away, Bubsy is officially back, and 2.5D, in a new platforming adventure. Can the bobcat prove he’s still got it? We’ll find out.