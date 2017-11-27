Getty Image

Chrissy Teigen is known as an ultra-popular model and tastemaker as well as the better half of John Legend, but it’s her keen insights on social media that can turn even the most jaded gamer or nerd into a Teigen fan. The best example of her surprisingly poignant takes on pop culture came Thanksgiving weekend as she was diving into Nintendo’s latest and greatest mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The game promises calm, charming, fun. But instead, it’s a never-ending hustle to serve your bug-eyed animal overlords.

Not surprisingly, considering the popularity of Teigen or Nintendo’s latest smash-hit, these tweets resonated with people. Pocket Camp is a mobile game, so it’s a grind formulated to make you spend real cash. That doesn’t mean it isn’t relaxing or cute or packed full of neat furniture to collect, but there’s definitely an undercurrent of nefarious money-grabbing systems in your pleasant little town. But then, Tom Nook, the (possibly) Ayn Rand thumping shop owner has always had a late-stage capitalism streak running through him, the trash panda.

In other words, Teigen is pretty spot-on here, encapsulating what some gaming journalists have spent thousands of words articulating in a few tweets. The animals are invasive, they ask for too much for little in return, and make too much small talk for someone as busy as the player, running errands. Good for her. Doesn’t change the fact she dropped cash, though (so did this author).

pocket animal crossing might be okay for you AC newbies but for us tom nook loyalists it is merely a hit of the crack that is actual, real, animal crossing. It lacks the heart. The soul. It's a sandwich with no meat. A car without tires. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

That said, I have spent $120 dollars on leaf tickets — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017