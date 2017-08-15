Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On August 25th, gamers who registered for a chance to get their hands on Call of Duty: WWII early will enjoy the fruits of their auto-filling of name and email labor and land a spot playing the CoD: WWII beta. Sledgehammer games made it known that we wouldn’t be playing the supposedly-terrifying Nazi Zombies mode but were mum on exactly what we would be playing in the early look.

Now we know specifically what we can expect, courtesy of Sledgehammer games via PlayStation Lifestyle: