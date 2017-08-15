The Maps And Features That Will Be In The ‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Beta On August 25th

#Call Of Duty
08.14.17 29 mins ago

On August 25th, gamers who registered for a chance to get their hands on Call of Duty: WWII early will enjoy the fruits of their auto-filling of name and email labor and land a spot playing the CoD: WWII beta. Sledgehammer games made it known that we wouldn’t be playing the supposedly-terrifying Nazi Zombies mode but were mum on exactly what we would be playing in the early look.

Now we know specifically what we can expect, courtesy of Sledgehammer games via PlayStation Lifestyle:

  • Maps – At least three Multiplayer maps, including: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.
  • War – Operation Breakout. War is developed in partnership with our friends at Raven Software, is a new way to play Call of Duty Multiplayer in an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France.
  • Modes – Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.
  • Divisions – Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all!
  • Progression – Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.

