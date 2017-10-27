Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest Clueless Gamer continues Conan’s trend of inviting some of the NFL’s best onto the show to demonstrate their video game skills, but there was a special addition this time around. Aaron Rodgers would be a special enough guest on a normal show, but the guy just faced a season ending injury and that opened a lot of avenues up for Conan to be an ass for humor. That includes showing how Rodgers was injured using his prop master Bill Tull, a hammer, and a fake skeleton standing in for Rodgers. Conan also invited Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to give his perspective on the injury and berate him for not doing more to protect his QB.

All of this plays out as the group plays through Assassin’s Creed: Origins, once again taking a backseat to everything else in the clip and giving no insight into the actual gameplay or story — all of which is fine because who really needs it. It’s got hippos, chariot driving, gladiator fights, and a massive map to waste time exploring. Conan also manages to stumble onto the developer’s god mode that makes the main character flap like a bird and fly through the assets without stopping.