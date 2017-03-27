Bad News For The Warriors, According To NBA 2K17

‘Destiny 2’ Is Officially On The Way

Senior Contributor
03.27.17

Bungie

Bungie’s follow up to Halo, Destiny had great fundamentals but spent years trying to turn its core game into something more than a relentless grind. Now, after several years of loot caves, co-op missions, and DLC, it’s finally come to an end: Destiny 2 is officially on the way.

Activision is fairly quiet on both release date and any major gameplay changes, but that didn’t stop them from dropping this on Twitter today:

Word is, you’ll be able to transfer over your character to the next game, but items and abilities will be left behind, presumably to offer newbies a level playing field. Also left behind are the Xbox 360 and the PS3, as Destiny will only be playable on current-generation systems.

Like many critics, we were fairly hard on Destiny when it came out, in part because it made a lot of grandiose promises that it had trouble following up on. But the game found an audience, and a fan base that’s stuck around for the last few years, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes in the sequel and how Bungie might follow up on the ideas, which are still fascinating. And hopefully there will be justice for Peter Dinklage.

(via The Verge)

Around The Web

TAGSdestinySEQUELSvideo games
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP