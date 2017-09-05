‘Destiny 2’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Activision/Sony/Wizard Fu

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every week, we cut through the noise to find the five games you need to play this week. And it starts with a sequel to a game that sold millions yet still has something to prove.

Pick Of The Week: Destiny 2, Wednesday ($60, PS4 and Xbox One)

Long-time readers know that I bagged on Destiny quite a bit. So, it should tell you something that, as I played through the beta and as we’re beginning to play through the full game, that I’m sold on this sequel. So many of my problems with the original are gone. It’s now a snappy shooter that dumps the self-serious pomp of the Halo franchise (and the original Destiny) and owns that shooting aliens in the face with ridiculous firearms is fun. Look for a review later this week.

Don’t Knock Twice, Today ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PSVR)

Despite sounding like a cheesy psychological thriller (because, uh, it is, in fact, the title of a cheesy psychological thriller), this is really a game about a haunted house and the creepy goings-on inside of it. Can you stop the evil lurking in the walls? Or at the very least can you be really entertaining on a Twitch stream while doing it?