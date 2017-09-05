‘Destiny 2’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games #Video Games
Senior Contributor
09.05.17

Activision/Sony/Wizard Fu

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every week, we cut through the noise to find the five games you need to play this week. And it starts with a sequel to a game that sold millions yet still has something to prove.

Pick Of The Week: Destiny 2, Wednesday ($60, PS4 and Xbox One)

Long-time readers know that I bagged on Destiny quite a bit. So, it should tell you something that, as I played through the beta and as we’re beginning to play through the full game, that I’m sold on this sequel. So many of my problems with the original are gone. It’s now a snappy shooter that dumps the self-serious pomp of the Halo franchise (and the original Destiny) and owns that shooting aliens in the face with ridiculous firearms is fun. Look for a review later this week.

Don’t Knock Twice, Today ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PSVR)

Despite sounding like a cheesy psychological thriller (because, uh, it is, in fact, the title of a cheesy psychological thriller), this is really a game about a haunted house and the creepy goings-on inside of it. Can you stop the evil lurking in the walls? Or at the very least can you be really entertaining on a Twitch stream while doing it?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Games#Video Games
TAGSDestiny 2Five Gamesvideo games

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP