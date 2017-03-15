‘The Disney Afternoon Collection’ Is Reviving Six Classic NES Games

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Capcom and Disney teamed up for a series of classic game based on Disney’s afternoon shows like Darkwing Duck and Talespin. But most of these games have been unplayable for years, unless you had an old NES or a willingness to indulge in grey-market emulators, making them hugely sought after both by gaming nerds and nostalgic fans alike. But, just like Ducktales is making a comeback, so are these classic games.

The Disney Afternoon Collection, as Capcom is calling it, features six NES classics: The previously released DuckTales and its sequel, both Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers games, Darkwing Duck, and Talespin. In addition to throwing you back to sitting on a rug jabbing at that grey rectangle of a controller, it’ll also offer alternate game modes like Time Attack, where you complete the game as fast as possible, and Boss Rush, where you tackle the bosses one after the other; a digital “museum” full of concept art and the history of how the games were developed; and a “rewind” function that will let you wind the game a few seconds back to try some of the tougher jumps or more annoying moments again. Hey, there’s a reason TV Tropes calls it “Nintendo Hard.” The collection will be out April 18th on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and will run you just $20.

