‘Morrowind’ Returns For The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Codemasters/Bethesda/Focus Media

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every week, we cut through the noise to pick out the five games that are worth playing. Starting, this week, with a return of a beloved fantasy game that has a distinct twist to the proceedings.

Pick of The Week: The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, Tuesday ($40, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, Morrowind returns to Bethesda’s MMO, which became basically a $60 multiplayer version of The Elder Scrolls a while back, and if you’ve wondered how the intervening centuries have changed things, you’ll finally get your answer. The good news, if you haven’t been playing the game to this point, is that Morrowind will let you into the whole thing, not just the one area, so you can explore the whole game as well as see what’s been going on since you broke your PS3 trying to get over those mountains. So, if you’ve got a slow summer ahead, there’s now a game to fill it.