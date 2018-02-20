The First Dedicated Esports Apparel Company Reveals Its Launch Line

#eSports #Lifestyle
Senior Editor, Sports
02.20.18

Thanks to the growing world of eSports, gamers are currently finding their tastes and aesthetics catered to more than at any point in history. There’s an endless array of peripherals, and you can tailor your home and your personal style to anything you can possibly want. It was inevitable that there would be a dedicated eSports apparel line at some point; perhaps the only surprise is that it took this long.

In the above video, you can see the preview of the new line of gaming apparel from H4X, made by Moniker and marketed toward eSports athletes and fans. Here’s a look at some of the items, and some of the performance items offer benefits for pros, like the performance top with padding, which will provide gamers with cushions built in on their forearms and elbows, perfect for any intense gaming session in either an office chair or leaning against a desk.

H4X.gg

H4X.gg

H4X.gg

