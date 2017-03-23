Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If there’s one thing Resident Evil 7 in virtual reality has taught us — being inside a video game isn’t always the most satisfying thing in the world. Actually living — and dying — in a virtual world can be downright horrifying. Such is the impressiveness of the technology we hold in our hands these days. But, beyond RE7, which is a relatively contained horrific experience, we haven’t seen any massive, open world games on the horizon. Luckily for gamers, the biggest and deepest experiences are on their way, starting with Fallout 4 for the HTC Vive (and maybe PS VR if the hardware can handle it).

The director of Fallout and Skyrim has said VR will bring millions back to the worlds they love so dearly once they can strap on some goggles (without admitting any Elder Scrolls games are coming to VR). Now, Bethesda’s Pete Hines is backing up that statement with some strong words.

It’s easy to deem this quote as Game Developer Hyperbole, but if you’ve put on a VR headset and understand that we’re only scratching the surface of the tech, you can believe it.

“Fallout 4 VR is the most incredible thing you’ve ever seen in your life. You can’t even imagine what it’s like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head. It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you’ve ever seen.”

Imagine actually walking around the ruined wasteland of Boston, picking up trash and finding a loosie Nuka Cola, then looking down at your wrist to fiddle with your Pip-Boy. You’ll hear the wind blowing around you, then a mutant will crush your skull unceremoniously.

It’s gonna be great.

(Via Gamespot)