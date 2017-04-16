The Best VR Games Ever

‘Fallout’ Cosplay Led To A Police Standoff With Pringles Cans Mistaken For Bombs

04.16.17 1 hour ago

Bethesda

A Fallout cosplayer calmly walking down the streets of Grande Prairie, Canada dressed in a trenchcoat, gas mask and bullet vest created a scramble for the police when they believed Pringles cans painted silver on his person were bombs. According to reports, the cosplayer, who came incredibly close to seeing the Game Over screen with no chance of loading a previous save point, was simply going to a tailor to make some adjustments to his costume.

CBC reported that “at least eight officers responded with their long guns drawn,” while setting up behind various police cruisers. The officers on the scene were in contact with the employees of Lynn’s Alterations, whom they told to sneak out the back door of the business as they surrounded the building, leaving only the alarming but quite likely pleasant nerd alone to face the wrath he had incurred.

Here’s a photo of the cosplayer, dressed up like one of the New Republic of California’s faithful foot soldiers.

The police explained to CBC that they had a protocol to follow: “We have to believe everything is real until proven otherwise. In the end, you’ve got a good feeling after going, ‘OK, there wasn’t a bomb, there was no intent to do anything criminal, it’s just someone with their costume.’”

After everything wrapped up, the cosplayer probably had a “well actually” moment with the officers explaining that the citizens of the California New Republic are trying to spread democracy and a better standard of living across the wasteland. If he didn’t dress in armor, a stray supermutant would make him mincemeat in an instant. Not like they’d care, but it’s worth mentioning.

In the end, it was a good lesson for post-apocalyptic cosplayers everywhere: “Wandering around downtown [is] maybe not the place to do it.” Stick to VR if you want an experience like this.

(Via Kotaku/CBC)

TAGSCOSPLAYfallout 4POLICE STANDOFFS

