A New ‘Far Cry 5’ Trailer Arrives At E3 2017 With A Bang

#E3
06.12.17 26 mins ago

Far Cry 5 looks to be taking some bold steps, which is saying something for a video game where “being eaten by a bear” is a very real way to die. But, so far, the marketing has been a deadly serious look at a cult overrunning a small Montana town. Now it’s time to cater to the other side of the Far Cry franchise — namely the ridiculous excessive violence. And this time you’ve got a dog that fetches guns from the cultists you blow away!

Yes, this trailer is substantially more lighthearted, but it does show off some gameplay elements. Boomer the Dog likely already has his own fan club, but the trailer puts the emphasis on teamwork, both in that you can hire backup to help you gun down the cultists, and that once again your friends can drop in to help out, in this case by crashing a reinforced semi through a roadblock. Or by running somebody over with a combine.

While the game will likely deal with some very serious concerns, and some people are already complaining about it, it looks to be, well, a pretty typical open-world video game, with all the antics that entails. Now, where’s Hurk, and what’s he strapped a grenade to this time?

(Via Ubisoft)

Around The Web

TOPICS#E3
TAGS#UbiE3E3far cry 5video games

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP