Over the last three or four iterations of FIFA, the game has seen multiple engine changes which have led to smoother gameplay on an exponential level. Still, scrapping then starting with a new engine has led to some legacy issues that have kept us from really, truly entering the next generation. There’s nothing worse than seeing a 5-year-old animation in a brand new game.

Now, it seems like old animations are becoming a thing of the past with EA pushing Cristiano Ronaldo’s motion capture to the forefront of FIFA 18. It looks like the most pure soccer yet.