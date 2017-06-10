‘FIFA 18’ Gets An Incredibly Smooth E3 2017 Trailer Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo In A Mo-Cap Suit

06.10.17 5 mins ago

Over the last three or four iterations of FIFA, the game has seen multiple engine changes which have led to smoother gameplay on an exponential level. Still, scrapping then starting with a new engine has led to some legacy issues that have kept us from really, truly entering the next generation. There’s nothing worse than seeing a 5-year-old animation in a brand new game.

Now, it seems like old animations are becoming a thing of the past with EA pushing Cristiano Ronaldo’s motion capture to the forefront of FIFA 18. It looks like the most pure soccer yet.

