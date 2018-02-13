Give A Hoot About ‘Owlboy’ And The Five Games To Play This Week

Every week, there are more games for more platforms than ever demanding our attention. So, each week, we pick five games that deserve your time and money. This week, we begin with a game that might induce nostalgia that never actually existed.

Pick Of The Week: Owlboy, Today ($25, Steam, Switch)

It’s hard to squeeze more personality out of the 16-bit aesthetic than D-Pad Studio did with Owlboy. Characters that look like they sprang to life out of an Asterix cartoon star in an earnest love letter to SNES-era puzzle platformers. The game is imbued with personality and ultimately tells a story about failure being an important component in the path to success. Plus, it’s about a cute-as-a-button owl boy. What’s not to like?

Secret Of Mana, Thursday ($40, PS4, Vita and PC)

Last week, Shadow of the Colossus got the remastered/remake treatment. Now it’s Secret of Mana‘s turn. One of the most acclaimed and beloved RPGs of all time gets the full current-gen revamp. If you’re a Secret of Mana person, you’ve probably already pre-ordered this one, and if you’ve never given it a whirl, there’s no better time than now, when it looks incredible.

