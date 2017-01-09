These 6 Game Show Moments Will Blow Your Mind

The Five Games You Need To Play This Week: ‘Pit People,’ ‘Sylvio,’ And More

#Five Games
01.09.17 1 hour ago

The Behemoth/Sega

How many games do you hear about in a given week? With more platforms, and more ways to find games, than ever before, keeping track of the flood of games, never mine their quality, can feel impossible. That’s what we’re here for. Every week, we’ll pick out five games that stand out above the rest. And this first real release week, we’ve got some interesting games in the pipe.

Pick Of The Week

Pit People, Tuesday, Xbox One and PC

Subscribe to UPROXX

The Behemoth — made up of Newgrounds alumni if you remember those days of the internet — has had three excellent games in a row: Alien Hominid, Castle Crashers, and Battleblock Theater were deft examples of their genres while offering a unique art style and a quirky sense of humor. So while this game is Early Access, the idea of this crew tackling a co-op turn-based strategy game has a lot of promise. Also a snide god telling his blond hero “tough tater tots” is just too funny to pass up.

TOPICS#Five Games
TAGSFive Gamesvideo games

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 16 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP