‘For Honor’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Ubisoft

Every week, there are more games coming in for more platforms than ever before. So every week, we cut through the noise with a list of the five games you need to play this week. And this is the first truly busy week of the year, with brawling knights, Nazi-killing, and real time strategy.

Pick Of The Week

For Honor, Tuesday (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ubisoft’s take on the multiplayer brawler has you leading charges into the breach, hunting down enemies atop parapets, and generally doing all the really fun stuff of medieval combat that you won’t experience unless you join the SCA or get really, really into getting your ass kicked with a broadsword. The beta was hugely popular, and for a reason; the game itself is a really well-done brawler that falls somewhere between the over-the-top crowd-smashing of Dynasty Warriors and the strategic combat of Dark Souls. We’ll have a review later this week, oh, and seriously: Look up! Otherwise you will get killed.