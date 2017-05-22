Capcom/Gun Media/Creative Bytes

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So, we cut through the ever-growing list and whittle it down to the five games you need to play this week. Which starts with a certain angry camper with major mommy issues.

Pick Of The Week: Friday The 13th, Out Friday, Naturally ($60, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

While we wait, and wait, for Jason to be revived yet again in theaters, IllFonic and Gun Media are going to slake our thirst for slasher-movie gore with a multiplayer survival horror game. The concept is pretty brilliant: Up to seven players are the counselors, and one is Jason. Jason has heightened senses and can teleport around the map, while the players mostly need to hide or run, preferably both, although they can turn the tables on their hockey-masked foe if they team up and have luck on their side. It’s also a loving tribute to the franchise, with Tom Savini handling the Jason designs and also some of the more colorful kills, and Tommy Jarvis will even pop up, in the right conditions.