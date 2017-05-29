‘Friday The 13th’ Has Already Spawned A Plethora Of Funny Highlights

Gun Media

Friday the 13th: The Game released to much fanfare and some rough online matchmaking thanks to the servers being killed faster than a camp counselor that doesn’t know the sprint button. But, when people were playing, Friday the 13th launched to the top of Twitch and the Steam activity charts. The results of the matches played were a plethora of darkly hilarious videos showing gamers trying to survive Jason’s wrath.

Like the Stages of Grief, there are a few reoccurring experiences that all victims of a Jason attack will go through in Friday the 13th: The Game. Call them cliché, call them horror tropes, but for the sake of this article, call them hilarious. The magic of F13 is being completely aware of the fact that you just zigged when you should’ve zagged and now Jason has you by the throat. “How could I just stumble over a branch and run out of stamina?” You’ll call yourself “stupid” more than once, but you’ll be laughing the entire time.

Here are some of the best reoccurring moments that have lead to funniest highlights so far.

The “Save Yourself” Moment

You’ll be bleeding, limping through the woods with Jason an arm’s length away when you realize that it’s time to just give up. If you’re alongside a friend and you’ve lost your will to live, you can become the hero, sacrificing your life in a Save Yourself moment. There’s a chance they’ll make it if Jason focuses all his energy on butchering you, right? Maybe not.

The “Letting Your Friend Die As You Escape In The Car” Moment

Finding the keys, filling a car with gas and getting the battery connected can feel like an impossible task if Jason is stalking what I assume is a certified pre-own, but when everything comes together, it’s one of the most satisfying ways to escape in the game. It’s also one of the scariest ways to die if Jason knows where the car is headed. Just like in the movies, the man in the hockey mask will show up out of nowhere and stop the car in its tracks. This is when you hope he grabs one of your passengers so you can floor it out of there. Just don’t drive into Crystal Lake.