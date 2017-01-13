Nintendo

Nintendo gave a live presentation on Thursday night to show us their $299 Nintendo Switch and the games we can look forward to playing way too much on March 3rd and onward. We already did an in-depth breakdown of those features and games, so let’s move on to the jokes. Twitter was on hand, as always, to live tweet the event.

Some people noticed that certain things look like other things.

Super Mario Odyssey looking GOOOOOD #NintendoSwitchPresentation pic.twitter.com/wf1htClYHT — Trial Captain Tyler (@IslandArcade) January 13, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey pic.twitter.com/Kt1vJdDqGu — Benjamin ⚡ Retter (@Brontothunder) January 13, 2017

"Sure you could play Skyrim, or you could play Skyrim but Zelda." #NintendoSwitchPresentation — Dan Seitz (@theta1138) January 13, 2017

Only cause I haven't seen it done yet pic.twitter.com/KQEXN1i20e — Jab 50/50 (@jab50yen) January 13, 2017