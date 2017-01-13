Nintendo gave a live presentation on Thursday night to show us their $299 Nintendo Switch and the games we can look forward to playing way too much on March 3rd and onward. We already did an in-depth breakdown of those features and games, so let’s move on to the jokes. Twitter was on hand, as always, to live tweet the event.
Some people noticed that certain things look like other things.
Mica is not “funny”, let alone three times. She’s also not funny in Let’s Plays. Her dad is pretty cool, though.