The Best Holiday Gifts For The Gamer In Your Life

iStockphoto

We know, video games move at an absurd pace, and if you’re not a gamer, it can be hard to keep up. Fortunately, we’re here with a few recommendations to help you buy the right gift for the gamer in your life — be it a splashy new console or a modest stocking stuffer.

For The Gamer Who Pops The Platinum-Level Nice List Trophy

Microsoft/UPROXX

The Xbox One X isn’t a revolution in consoles. But, as we’ve discussed, it is a great technical upgrade that makes every game on the Xbox One look better. As it’s fully compatible with Xbox One games, you won’t need to worry about buying an entirely new library, and Microsoft is even ensuring backwards compatibility, allowing fans to dig deep into their libraries.

Buy it here for $500

For PC Owners Who Want To Play Doom On The Couch

Nvidia

The NVidia Shield TV, the graphics card manufacturer’s bid to be more than just, well, a graphics card manufacturer, is a close-to-perfect solution for streaming PC games from your computer to your TV, in addition to being a quite solid 4K video streaming box. If you play games on your computer, but occasionally want to be on the couch, it’s ideal.

Buy it here for $200