‘Gravity Rush 2’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Every week, more games arrive on more platforms to fight for your valuable gaming buck. So we cut through the noise with five games particularly worth playing this week, starting with a sequel to one of Japan’s strangest, but greatest, action RPGs.

Pick Of The Week

Gravity Rush 2, Friday, PS4

The original Gravity Rush was one of the best games for the Vita, but, uh, nobody played it, because nobody owns a Vita. But a remastered version, rapturous reviews, and fan demand means a sequel has arrived. We’ve played it and we’ll have a review later this week, but it’s no spoiler to say the game’s unique gameplay, where you can shut off and redirect your personal gravity at will, is thrilling.