Video Games Can Get You Into College

‘Gravity Rush 2’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games
01.17.17 1 hour ago

Sony

Every week, more games arrive on more platforms to fight for your valuable gaming buck. So we cut through the noise with five games particularly worth playing this week, starting with a sequel to one of Japan’s strangest, but greatest, action RPGs.

Pick Of The Week

Gravity Rush 2, Friday, PS4

Subscribe to UPROXX

The original Gravity Rush was one of the best games for the Vita, but, uh, nobody played it, because nobody owns a Vita. But a remastered version, rapturous reviews, and fan demand means a sequel has arrived. We’ve played it and we’ll have a review later this week, but it’s no spoiler to say the game’s unique gameplay, where you can shut off and redirect your personal gravity at will, is thrilling.

TOPICS#Five Games
TAGSFive Gamesgravity rush 2video games

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP