‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Has A Hidden Tie-In To ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ That Puts A Years-Old Mystery To Rest

#Grand Theft Auto #Grand Theft Auto V
12.16.17 26 mins ago

Rockstar Games

Since Grand Theft Auto V took over the video game world over four years ago, fans of Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise have wondered how it ties into Rockstar’s other flagship franchise: Red Dead Redemption. Since GTA V‘s Los Santos is a sprawling land covering much of “California,” it comes with a dense history that’s implied if not outright revealed through its many missions. There’s a lot of interconnecting plotlines, family trees, and businesses in the weird world of Rockstar, but direct ties to RDR have never really been proven.

That is, until a crew of resourceful data miners The Guru Team (the same sleuths that solved the years-old UFO mystery), found a note in the game code leading players on a scavenger hunt across Los Santos to find a revolver from the upcoming Red Dead 2.

Rockstar Games/Kotaku/Team Guru

After a few days of the cat being out of the bag, Rockstar decided to pull the trigger on the revolver unveiling and made the official announcement:

Rumors of a lost relic from the frontier have begun to surface, and treasure awaits those bold enough to seek it. Keep an eye on your iFruit for a special in-game email containing the first clue, then follow the trail to unlock the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online.

Once you acquire your gratis Double-Action Revolver, complete the Headshot Challenge in Freemode (50 headshot kills) for a GTA$250,000 reward and unlock it for future gun-slinging exploits in Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

She’s a beauty.

Rockstar Games

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto#Grand Theft Auto V
TAGSGrand Theft Autogrand theft auto vred dead redemption 2

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 1 day ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP