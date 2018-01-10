‘Grand Theft Auto: Online’ Sees Its Largest Player Count Ever, Four Years After Launch

#Grand Theft Auto #Grand Theft Auto V
01.10.18 7 hours ago 2 Comments

Rockstar Games

In its latest weekly update, Rockstar Games announced that the month of December was Grand Theft Auto: Online‘s most populated month in history — four years after launch. It’s a testament to the tender love and care given to the game on a weekly basis. The latest surge of players comes in part thanks to the non-stop updates GTA: Online is receiving.

Outside of MMOs, few games receive substantial (free) updates four years after launch, but GTAO saw the launch of the Doomsday Heists update, featuring a multi-act co-op heist story, an impressive new base (in which you can call down missiles or NPCs to kill random players), and a vast amount of new vehicles and outfits to collect. Take a look:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto#Grand Theft Auto V
TAGSGrand Theft Autogrand theft auto v

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 16 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP