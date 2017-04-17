Telltale Games/Marvel

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. So, every week, we cut through the noise find the five games you need to play this week. Starting, this week, with Marvel’s doughty band of misfits.

Pick Of The Week

Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Telltale Series, Tuesday ($5 for the first episode, $20 for the series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hot on the heels of their Batman game offering a fresh take on the Dark Knight, Telltale Games goes Marvel for the first time with a story about the Guardians punching Thanos right on his purple butt-chin. Telltale’s licensed games, starting with The Walking Dead, have been consistently great, but one hopes their ongoing taste for bummers is counteracted a bit with this game. We’ll find out when it drops tomorrow, and will have a review this week.

Flinthook, Tuesday ($15, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

This rogue-like has two twists that make it notable. The first is that your adorable space pirate avatar has a grappling hook he uses to get around and get the drop on foes. The second is the time-slowing mechanic that helps you not die, so mixing the two in a run and gun game promises to be highly entertaining.

Late Shift, Tuesday ($15, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

This is a week full of remasters and throwbacks, but this might be the most curious of all. If you were a gamer back in the late ’90s, you might remember the full-motion video craze, where the thrill of the game was, uh, editing footage. This is bringing that back, as you play a garage attendant who gets mixed up in theft, kidnapping, and other problems that are way above your pay grade. Branching gameplay and multiple endings mean a lot of repeat plays to see where the story goes, and, of course, it’s a fun bit of nostalgia for the Sega CD set.

The Disney Afternoon Collection ($20, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Speaking of throwbacks, Capcom is putting out six classic platformers in what amounts to a discount bundle. The two Ducktales games, both Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers games, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck are all together in one package in this bundle, and there’s also art and behind-the-scenes stuff. These are classic platformers that have been hard to find, officially, so having them in one place, and available in bulk, is a nice tidbit for a slow April week.

The Silver Case ($20, PS4)

Finally, there’s this game, the first from notoriously… eccentric developer SUDA51, that mixes together visual novels, first-person exploration and, well, everything that was hip and bizarre in Japan in 1999 and in video games into a white whale of a game some people have been trying to play for years. This offers the first complete translation of the game, with new content added. It may be more a historical curiosity than anything else, but hey, people will finally get to play it after 18 years.

Any games we missed? Let us know in the comments!