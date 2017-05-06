Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The official Marvel Vs Capcom Twitter account shared a fun nugget to celebrate the release of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters this weekend. Not only will the film-inspired version of Rocket be playable in the game — much like the very British version that made his debut in the Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 — but he’ll also be bringing along his pal Groot to bust chops and menacingly say “I am Groot.”

Now it doesn’t seem like this is a playable character or anything, but more a version of Rocket’s special move and a nod to his appearance in the first film. And it’s a welcome addition to a game that seems to shaping up to be a proper addition to one of the best fighters out there. It has a long way to go to make it to Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 levels, but Infinite does look to be a game that should bring it into the latest console market. Ultron and Mega Man X’s Sigma are the big bads for this installment, actually giving us a storyline reason for the two worlds coming together. The past games just seemed to fudge the details, which is fine, and MvC 3 had some sort of deal with Galactus and each character getting their own story in the conclusion. This time it is Ultron and Sigma teaming up to form Ultron Sigma with the Infinity Stones in play: