What You Need To Know About Breath Of The Wild

‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.27.17

Sony/Guerrilla Games

Every week, more games for more platforms arrive, making it tough to know where to spend your gaming dollar. So every week, we pick five games out of the release schedule that stand out, including no less than three games out to gobble up every last scrap of free time you have.

Pick Of The Week

Horizon: Zero Dawn, Tuesday (PS4 Exclusive)

While the very concept of Horizon: Zero Dawn — you play a post-apocalyptic human hunting down robot dinosaurs — pretty much sells the game, there’s a lot more to it than that, which we’ll feature in our full review tomorrow. For now, suffice to say that not only does Guerrilla Games deliver on the basic concept, but they flesh it out with a lot of gameplay variety, an interesting overworld, and a better thought-out world than the “middle-schooler doodling on a Trapper Keeper” concept might suggest.

