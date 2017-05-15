‘Injustice 2’ Tops The List Of Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Nintendo/WBIE/Devolver Digital

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than the last. So, we cut through the noise to find the five games worth playing this week, starting with the superhero beating simulator DC fans have been waiting for.

Pick Of The Week

Injustice 2, Tuesday ($60, PS4 and Xbox One)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, Netherrealm’s geeky fighting game is back, this time with 31 DC heroes and villains (39 if you count the reskins) for you to put in a jar and make ’em fight. But this won’t just finally settle whether Aquaman can beat up Gorilla Grodd. In addition to the usual gameplay, the game comes with a gear system that allows you to customize your hero to best suit your fighting style, be it button mashing or mildly more strategic fighter. And yes, Netherrealm’s other fighting series has a cameo: Sub-Zero will be around, and yes, we will make him and Captain Cold fight, because really, at this point that’s a moral obligation. We’ll have a review later this week.