‘Injustice 2’s’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gameplay Shows Off The Unique, Pizza-Slinging Fighters

#Playstation #Xbox One #DC Universe #Video Games
02.07.18 11 hours ago

NetherRealm Studio’s surprise announcement that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be joining the stacked Injustice 2 cast was celebrated by fans of the Heroes in a Half Shell. Then, the shock wore off and people were left wondering just how all four turtle bros would be implemented into the game. Would they share movesets? Will it just be one Turtle with the rest coming in for special moves?

With the release of the premiere trailer, we now know that all four Turtles will be in the game, all with unique movesets based around whichever weapon you pick at the select screen. Want the bo staff? Now you’re Donatello? Choose the nunchucks and you’re Michaelangelo with the ability to kick a skateboard right into the chin of your opponent. And of course, all four pizza-munchin’ bros will aid each other in the midst of battle.

NetherRealm gave an extensive look at each Turtle in-action on Twitch earlier today:

