'InnerSpace' Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

01.16.18
01.16.18

PolyKnight Games

It’s halfway through January, and the pace of game releases is picking back up. And, as always, we’re here to pick out the five games most worth your time and money this week. Starting with one of the most unusual exploration games.

Pick Of The Week: InnerSpace, Today ($15, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC)

InnerSpace puts you in a flyer that can double as a submarine and tasks you with figuring out a vast mechanism. Smash through walls, flip switches, and otherwise get it moving to unlock just what’s going on. It’s a pretty fascinating mix of genres, as you have to be both observant and nimble to figure out what’s happening and what to do next, but it’s also surprisingly chill. After all, if you just want to fly and look around, you’ll have plenty of scenery to look at.

Vesta, Friday ($15, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch)

This adorable puzzle platformer follows a six-year-old as she puts together just why the city she lives in has become a ruin, with the help of a robot buddy who knows more than he’s letting on. It sounds a bit grim on paper, but the game itself is colorful and delightful, and a nice flashback to isometric games involving both brain and fingers.

