Injustice 2‘s May 16th release date is fast approaching, and with each passing day, it seems like we’re getting another member of the roster revealed or a cool highlight reel showing off the moves of DC’s massive collection of fighters. The first game from the makers of Mortal Kombat was fantastic. It blended the multi-stage environmental destruction of the MK series with DC’s most popular characters, while wrapped in the narrative of a fantastic story. It was a Win Burrito, and DC, NetherRealm Studios, and Warner Bros. know this. That’s why we’re back for more.
Too bad Joker had a friggin’ hole blown through his chest at the end of the first game (it’s not a spoiler alert if it’s been out for years and years) and now he looks like a guy who is doing a bad job cosplaying as Jared Leto’s take on the Joker in Suicide Squad. Fans aren’t happy.
People need to stop being so sensitive and protective with The Joker. It’s weird. This is a character who was once portrayed by a man whose mustache showed through the makeup. We’re not talking about images of Muhammad here.