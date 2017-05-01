Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Injustice 2‘s May 16th release date is fast approaching, and with each passing day, it seems like we’re getting another member of the roster revealed or a cool highlight reel showing off the moves of DC’s massive collection of fighters. The first game from the makers of Mortal Kombat was fantastic. It blended the multi-stage environmental destruction of the MK series with DC’s most popular characters, while wrapped in the narrative of a fantastic story. It was a Win Burrito, and DC, NetherRealm Studios, and Warner Bros. know this. That’s why we’re back for more.

Too bad Joker had a friggin’ hole blown through his chest at the end of the first game (it’s not a spoiler alert if it’s been out for years and years) and now he looks like a guy who is doing a bad job cosplaying as Jared Leto’s take on the Joker in Suicide Squad. Fans aren’t happy.

That Injustice 2 Joker is no bueno. — eat the rude (@MrNotWell) May 1, 2017

Just saw Injustice 2's Joker design & I'm pretty sure someone watched Rob Zombie's 31 & pulled the idea from there. Not a good look. — The Joker (@youneedashave) May 1, 2017

What is up with look of the new Injustice 2 joker? Eww — Koopa クッパ (@NCL_Koopa16) April 30, 2017

Why is the joker on Injustice 2? I wouldve been fine with him as DLC but his presence means he's in the story & he got a hole punched in him — Clark Kent (@iGrindHard3r) April 30, 2017

Injustice 2 Jokers Design is so ugly. Looks like some edgy teenager is the joker. — The Arch Inquisitor (@NoImAustin) April 30, 2017