In a tweet that has since been deleted, House Republicans have compared The Legend of Zelda and Tax Reform in a what can only be perceived as a desperate grasp for millennial sympathy to their cause. Their landing page comparing the beloved Nintendo classic to their impending attempt at a tax code overhaul has also been taken down, but the comparison stems from the fact that the original Zelda game came out in 1986, and that’s also the year a major tax code change was implemented.
This analogy has not gone over well.
The GOP’s initial tweet showed off a .gif of Link looking stoic in the Skyward Sword iteration of the series, which, while good, will never be on a list of the best Zelda games ever made.
Join The Discussion: Log In With