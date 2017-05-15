Ranking The Hardest Levels In Video Game History

‘The Legend Of Zelda’ May Be Nintendo’s Next iPhone Game

#Nintendo
Senior Contributor
05.15.17

Nintendo/Shutterstock

After dipping its toes into mobile waters with Pokemon Go, still going strong, Nintendo has brought Mario and Fire Emblem to iPhones. But for fans, the main question is when Nintendo will bring other franchises to smaller screens. And it looks like Nintendo is bringing out another big gun.

No, not Animal Crossing, although that game is coming. No, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Nintendo’s big release will be a Legend of Zelda game for the iPhone, playing off the massive success Nintendo has had with Breath Of The Wild. Its not clear whether Nintendo will port one of its classics, develop a game like its Switch hit, or if it will do something else entirely, but the company’s history would point towards Nintendo trying something new with the franchise.

Nintendo’s mobile experiments have been fascinating, and Nintendo has shown their usual polish for and interest in new types of control schemes. Super Mario Run is playable with one finger, for example, and Pokemon Go might be the first truly popular use of augmented reality technology. Just what they might do with Zelda is an open question, but it’s unlikely to just be the same old game. However, the game has no release date, yet, so we’ll have to see just what Nintendo has planned.

(via 9to5Mac)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo
TAGSAPPLEiphone gamesLEGEND OF ZELDANintendo

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 5 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP