Every week, it feels like there’s more games than ever on more platforms than you thought possible. And, well, this is a pretty good week to get caught up since between now and the end of the year, there’s not much on the schedule. But this week’s five games has some interesting games to spend Christmas with, starting with a superb adventure game.

Pick Of The Week: Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Episode 3 ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

The prequel to the brilliant adventure game has its last episode out this week, and we’ll have a full review tomorrow. Suffice it to say that this is a worthy follow-up of the original that explores some of the same themes while offering a few different paths to explore in the past of our heroines.

Defunct, Today ($10, Xbox One)

A busted racing robot falls off the back of a cargo ship and lands on an Earth without humans. So, the little guy, who can’t go forward on his own, needs to use physics and the overly generous turbo boosts to get back on his ship and head home. It’s an innovative take on both adventure games and racing games, since you can freely explore the various areas to find secrets. Just don’t lose momentum. Literally.