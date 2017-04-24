The Best VR Games Ever

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games #Nintendo
Senior Contributor
04.24.17

CI Games/Nintendo/Sony

Every week, it seems there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So to help you cut through the noise, we pick out five games worth playing this week, which include a snipe-fest, a murder mystery, and, of course, karting.

Pick Of The Week

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Friday ($60, Nintendo Switch)

Yes, it’s Mario Kart 8. Really. For most people, we can just stop talking, because it’s all here, right down to Luigi’s death stare. But Nintendo has also included all the DLC and substantially upgraded Battle Mode, which might be enough to move games on its own. You also get five new characters, including Splatoon‘s crew, and, well, it’s Mario Kart. Really for most of us, that’s all the pitch needed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Games#Nintendo
TAGSFive GamesNintendoSUPER MARIO BROSvideo games

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 3 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 6 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP