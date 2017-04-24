‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

CI Games/Nintendo/Sony

Every week, it seems there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. So to help you cut through the noise, we pick out five games worth playing this week, which include a snipe-fest, a murder mystery, and, of course, karting.

Pick Of The Week

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Friday ($60, Nintendo Switch)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, it’s Mario Kart 8. Really. For most people, we can just stop talking, because it’s all here, right down to Luigi’s death stare. But Nintendo has also included all the DLC and substantially upgraded Battle Mode, which might be enough to move games on its own. You also get five new characters, including Splatoon‘s crew, and, well, it’s Mario Kart. Really for most of us, that’s all the pitch needed.