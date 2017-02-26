The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

Nintendo Is Suing A Japanese Company Over Their Real World ‘Mario Kart’ Tours Of Tokyo

#Nintendo
Managing Editor, Trending
02.25.17

Nintendo

If you ever wanted to hit the streets in your own Mario Kart while dressed as a character from the classic series, your time might be limited. MariCar is a Japanese company that allows guests to dress as their favorite Nintendo characters and tour Tokyo in special go-karts.

It seems like a great idea, but the problem is that the company apparently did not obtain permission from Nintendo for the venture. The company released a statement confirming the lawsuit according to Bloomberg, promising to be tough despite MariCar’s pledge to keep customers smiling:

“To protect the valuable intellectual property we have nurtured over many years of hard work, we will continue to take tough measures,” Nintendo said in a statement.

MariCar disputes the claims, saying its go-cart services do not breach competitive or copyright laws, based on advice it received from legal experts. Nintendo representatives also signaled understanding of its services when the two sides met a few months ago, MariCar said. The surprise lawsuit and sudden flood of attention crashed MariCar’s website and damaged its business, it said.

“We will work with all our might to protect the smiles of our customers,” MariCar said in a statement.

TOPICS#Nintendo
TAGSLAWSUITSMario KartNintendo

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP