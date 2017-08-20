EA / Bioware

The saga of Mass Effect: Andromeda has seemingly been brought to an end in its video game form. While the game will continue on in a multiplayer setting, planned updates to the single player game are now canceled. This confirms a rumor reported by Kotaku back in June and seemingly puts to rest any future within the Andromeda galaxy for the series on consoles.

Another part of the rumor notes that a planned sequel has also allegedly been scrapped, but no official confirmation from Bioware has been released yet. The announcement about the lack of single-player DLC did receive an official confirmation, though, and marks a series departure from well-crafted single player expansions that have been praised in past entries in the series: