Video Games Can Get You Into College

‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Rolls Out A New Cinematic Trailer

01.26.17 27 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The Mass Effect franchise is taking a pretty substantial step forward come March with the arrival of Mass Effect: Andromeda. Instead of working for a galactic government, you’re now part of a team of badass explorers trying to find a new Earth-like planet for humanity to live on. And this new trailer shows just how much harder a bunch of alien jerks are going to make all that.

The game looks good, of course, but the really interesting stuff for hardcore fans is actually in another YouTube video that arrived a few days ago that introduces us to the cast and where they fit in with your goal to try and diplomatically solve your problems before just shooting them instead:


Exploration was always one of the most fun parts of the franchise, especially when you can just fly around the galaxy, find different planets, and see what’s on them, whether mining useless rocks for resources, exploring shipwrecks, or stumbling over a robot factory cranking out bad guys. That exploration is first, and that the trailer subtly emphasizes taking the Paragon path of diplomacy and not just shooting everything, is great news. Not that we won’t shoot everything anyway, but it’s nice to have the option.

(via YouTube)

TAGSTRAILERSvideo gamesMass Effect: Andromeda

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP