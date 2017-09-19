‘NBA 2K18’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

UPROXX

Every week, it feels like there’s more and more games for more and more platforms. So, every Tuesday, we break out the five games that most intrigue us, that look the coolest, or offer a change of pace. Starting, this week, with the NBA.

Pick Of The Week: NBA2K18, Today ($60, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch, PC)

For some gamers, their yearly release is Madden. Others love Call of Duty. But for many, it’s the NBA 2K series, and this year’s had no shortage of drama leading up to the game’s release, not least thanks to Kyrie Irving trading to Boston and hilariously finding 2K scrambling to change the cover. It’s mostly refinements this year, with MyPlayer, MyGM, and MyLeague coming back, more teams of all-stars so you can finally settle that argument once and for all, and Neighborhoods, a lobby for players to hang out, build their stats, and generally be a little social. So, find some friends, and then dunk on them.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite, Today ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Or, if you’re in the mood to beat up your friends instead, Marvel Vs. Capcom returns today after four years away with a Civil War themed story mode, and substantially changed gameplay. You’re no longer three on three in fights, but paired off, and instead of getting character assists, you can now tag in your other character to help with combos. And the Infinity Gems are now in play, but let’s face it, we’re all just going to play as Wolverine anyway.