‘NBA Playgrounds’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

It seems like every week, there are more games for more platforms than the last. So, every week we cut through the noise to find the five games worth your hard-earned gaming dollar. Starting, this week, with a basketball game for the casual fan.

Pick Of The Week

NBA Playgrounds, Tuesday ($20, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Pretty blatantly NBA Jam — the greatest arcade basketball game ever made and yes we will fight you over that — with the serial numbers filed off and a claymation-esque caricature look, NBA Playgrounds lets you pick two NBA stars to go two on two with another set as you tour the greatest playground courts around the world and perform ridiculous dunks. And before you ask, yes, it supports couch co-op. In fact, it supports four-player couch co-op, which was such a priority that they’ll have to patch in a bunch of online multiplayer features. That may be a drawback for some, but if you want to game with some friends, this might be the perfect title.