04.23.17 1 hour ago

Nintendo

The final shipments of the NES Classic were promised by Nintendo to reach stores around the final week of April, and now we’re here, with only a few chances left to get the cute little system full of games for proper retail value. The Verge is reporting that Best Buy will be the lucky store receiving some of the last shipments of the system, and in a win for brick and mortar, Best Buy websites will not be getting in on the action. Whether online retailers like Amazon will see inventory from the final shipments remains to be seen.

