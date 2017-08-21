‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Scores Murder To Leonard Cohen In A New Trailer

08.21.17

Assassin’s Creed Origins looks to be much more a culmination of the franchise than a beginning, but we’ll take anything we can play from the franchise. And, more relevantly, this cinematic trailer shows some great taste in trailer music, as the plot unfolds to Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker.”

Set seemingly right around the end the Ptolemaic period of Egyptian history, with what appears to be a legion of Romans popping up in the trailer, the game follows Bayek, who finds himself fighting for peace through liberty, and a secret conspiracy, not yet the evil Templars, convinced peace can only be arrived at by imposing order. Caught in the whole mess is seemingly a host of Egyptian figures and culture, all of which will be fun to explore before you decide to trash another fort and kill some dudes.

Amusingly the trailer also has a few gags for Assassin’s Creed fans, like the fact that the litter-bearers are all the various classes of mooks you tend to run into in the game; nimble archer, swordsman, and heavy mace-swinging jerk who can break your guard. And, of course, you’ve got the eagle swooping in. We’ll see what’s lurking in Egypt’s past October 27th.

