‘The Last Of Us 2’ Celebrates Halloween With A Shockingly Brutal New Trailer

#Trailers #Video Games
Senior Contributor
10.30.17

The Last Of Us 2 has been talked about as “a game about hate.” That’s a pretty big topic to go after, but the new trailer indicates that at least part of the game will be blunt about that topic, as some pretty horrible things befall a group of our nominal heroes before the clickers even show up.

There’s not a lot of context, here, although we do know the game takes place in a United States that’s fallen apart thanks to a fungus that invades, takes over, and ultimately eats alive the human nervous system. Like any zombie story though, the real enemy is us, which in the last game took the form of cannibal cults, fascistic military presences, and terrorist groups who lost sight of their stated aims. This time around, it appears to be some form of religious cult, and original heroes Joel and Ellie are nowhere in sight.

It’s also unnervingly, horrifyingly gory. A woman has her arm smashed with a hammer, people are impaled with arrows, and one person gets a hatchet lobotomy. The truly creepy moment, though, is when the supposed good guy walks into the clearing and doesn’t seem enthused to save a woman strangling at the end of a noose. Why? Because she’s “one of them.”

There’s no release date for this game just yet, but we’d imagine it’ll be relatively soon. Just hopefully it’s got the occasional moment with giraffes.

(via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers#Video Games
TAGSThe Last of Us 2TRAILERSvideo games

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP