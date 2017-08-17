‘Marvel V. Capcom: Infinite’ Goes Galactic In A New Trailer

08.17.17

Marvel V. Capcom Infinite seems out to live up to its title, considering all the characters being stuffed into the game. But apparently we’ve seen nothing yet, as since this game needs a story to justify its fighting, we get a look at the fighting game in this new trailer.

Essentially, it’s all about the Infinity Gems. Ultron has two, and has turned into a Capcom-ed up version of himself with a new paint job, and the team is divided over whether to free Thanos to stop him. So we get both a little Civil War and a little Infinity War in the mix, with a surprising number of both Marvel and Capcom characters turning up to punch each other out. Although it is nice our heroes are settling their arguments in one-on-one fights.

Capcom also revealed some new: Offline, In addition to Story, Vs., and Arcade, there’s Mission, where you can improve your skills with each character on the roster and Training, so you can better whip your buddies. Online, in addition to ranked and casual matches, there’s a welcome addition of a “Beginner’s League” so instead of signing on and immediately getting stomped into pixels by somebody who owns an arcade stick and is training for EVO, you can compete with people who are around your level. And probably still get stomped into pixels, but hey, at least you might get a hit in.

