Nintendo Labo Shows How We’re Already Living In The Future

#Toys #DIY #Robots #Nintendo #Video Games
02.16.18 1 hour ago

Nintendo has already released a wave of products to tap into our nostalgia, and now they’re releasing Nintendo Labo to make us think we’re already living in the future. Nintendo Labo is a line of customizable cardboard kits that combine with a Nintendo Switch (sold separately) to make “Toy-Con” creations like a mini piano or a robot exoskeleton (well, that escalated quickly).

Nintendo is bundling the cardboard templates in two separate kits, along with an optional third kit of craft supplies (stencils, stickers, and washi tape) to customize the toys. In addition to the overview video above, they also released an in-depth video about the first kit, which includes a remote-controlled car (running on vibration), a fishing rod game, a customizable motorbike racing game, a house (with a cute digital inhabitant to mess with), and a mini piano.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys#DIY#Robots#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSDIYNintendoNINTENDO LABOnintendo switchRobotstoysvideo gamesWANT

The RX

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 23 hours ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP