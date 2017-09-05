Twitter Comes To Terms With The News Mario Isn’t A Plumber

09.05.17

Nintendo

Mario has held many jobs over the years: hostage negotiator, race car driver, tennis pro, unlicensed doctor single-handedly creating new superbugs by dispensing antibiotics all willy-nilly. But the job he’s most known for is as a plumber, making him especially suited for exploring all those green pipes of the Mushroom Kingdom in his quest to save Princess Peach once he’s done stuffing his pockets with gold coins and brutalizing tortoises.

But Mario is a plumber no more, according to his updated bio on Nintendo’s Japanese-language website:

