Nintendo Power Returns As A Podcast

Nintendo

Nintendo Power saw its heyday in the ’80s, but the magazine hung in there for a surprisingly long time; it didn’t fully succumb to the forces reshaping print until 2012. And with that, everyone thought, the company newsletter was completely gone, which was a shame. Even though it was clearly bought and paid for by Nintendo, it could get surprisingly in-depth about the games you were playing. And now, it’s back, and in a surprisingly modern form.

Yes, there’s now an official Nintendo Power podcast. Available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Google Play, it’ll carry on that in-depth tradition, taking an hour to talk to developers, fans, and other people in Nintendo’s orbit about how their games are made. The inaugural episode focuses on The Legend Of Zelda: The Breath Of The Wild. While gaming podcasts are hardly unusual, Nintendo is uncommonly good at turning what amounts to marketing materials into something genuinely worth paying attention to, and this is no exception. They dig surprisingly deep into the game and there are a few interesting tidbits for fans lurking in the podcast we won’t spoil.

And really, it’s just nice to see Nintendo Power back. A lot of ’80s reboots don’t hold up, but this looks like one that will.

(via SoundCloud)