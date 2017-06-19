Not everyone has a problem with the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con, but for some, holding one controller as two pieces can be a bit disconcerting. Maneuvering with the Joy-Con is somewhat weird, as if you’re on TV and don’t know what to do with your hands. Should they be in your lap? At your sides? That painful decision has led many to picking up the proper Pro Controller that looks like just about every modern joypad and simply calling it a day.

But what if you want your gamepad to have some flavor? Retro custom controller manufacturer 8BitDojo announced at E3 that they’re here to serve your needs with the SNES30, a modern controller that will work with the Switch and get many nods of approval from longtime gamers.

Who is your favorite character in Mario Kart 8? A post shared by 8Bitdo (@8bitdo) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

The Bluetooth controller has a player indicator light, rumble, and built-in motion control wrapped up in a package that will make you yearn for the simple times of the early ’90s when gamers were attached to systems by cords that were impossibly short. 8BitDojo even made a Super Famicom version for the old-school gamers who yearn for the hardware that was only available in Japan.