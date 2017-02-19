Nintendo Confirms That The Switch Console That Hit The Internet Early Was Stolen

We may have gotten a look at the Nintendo Switch thanks to someone who got their hands on the console early, but apparently, the circumstances surrounding the early release were not exactly legal. While most could figure that out from the very beginning — and by the posts that followed the initial reveal on NeoGAF — Nintendo officially addressed the leak and confirmed that the consoles in question were stolen. The company released an official statement to IGN on the theft:

Earlier this week, individuals claimed to prematurely purchase a small number of Nintendo Switch systems from an unspecified retailer. Nintendo has determined these units were stolen in an isolated incident by employees of a U.S. distributor, with one system being illegally resold. The individuals involved have been identified, terminated from their place of employment and are under investigation by local law enforcement authorities on criminal charges.