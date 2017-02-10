‘Nioh’ Is Better Than ‘Dark Souls’ In Some Important Ways

Sony/Koei Tecmo

By now you’ve heard that Nioh is Dark Souls, but with samurai. And it’s absolutely true, in some respects. But we’re going to step away from our traditional review format a bit to discuss what people aren’t saying, which is that Nioh is, in other respects, vastly different from Dark Souls, and in many ways an improvement — not least in that it creates its own world to explore.

Oh, the similarities are certainly there. Close combat has roughly the same structure; you have a stamina bar, and even a low level enemy can destroy you if you don’t think ahead. There are mean-spirited traps, although early on the game will demonstrate the rules apply to your foes, as well. There are lots of grotesque bosses that are hard to kill. But as you play, it’s the differences that stand out.

For one thing, this is a game developed by Team Ninja, which never met an excessive moment it couldn’t amp up. Combat is snappier than Dark Souls, and once you get an enemy’s rhythm down that’s usually the end of them. You can deal a brutal combo, snap back out of range, refresh your stamina if you time it right (called a Ki Pulse, here), and lure them in to finish them off. It also adds truly effective stealth to the mix: Once you have a bow and arrow, you can pick off any enemy not wearing a helmet with ease with a headshot. You also have a “super mode” of sorts, called a Guardian Spirit, where you can basically turn the game into a standard hack-and-slash button-masher for a few brief moments, that’s a heck of a lot of fun if something you need to use judiciously.

And while the game has the usual Dark Souls shtick where if you die, you have to retrieve your experience points, it smartly lets you advance in other ways that are more permanent as well. As you use a weapon, you build an “affinity” for it that gives you more perks and makes it easier to handle. As you explore levels, you’ll uncover little guardian spirits called Kodama you can shoo back to shrines that give you drop bonuses. As you do certain feats in the game, you get “prestige points” you can spend on small perks that help smooth the game’s sometimes brutal difficulty spikes.